China Denies It's Hoarding Food, but Facts Show Otherwise

Beijing residents are flooding supermarkets amid fears they'll soon be subjected to a lengthy lockdown as a new coronavirus variant spreads through the city – but stockpiling food in China is not limited to just those worried residents in the nation's capital.

The Chinese government's own massive food shopping spree hasn't slowed either, resulting in the country amassing huge stockpiles of corn, rice, and wheat that many experts say is causing the prices of agricultural goods to skyrocket around the globe.