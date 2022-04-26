×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: china | coronavirus variant | stockpiling | food | lockdown

China Denies It's Hoarding Food, but Facts Show Otherwise

People crowd as they shop for food at a supermarket in Chaoyang District in Beijing, China, on April 25. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 26 April 2022 06:42 AM

Beijing residents are flooding supermarkets amid fears they'll soon be subjected to a lengthy lockdown as a new coronavirus variant spreads through the city – but stockpiling food in China is not limited to just those worried residents in the nation's capital.

The Chinese government's own massive food shopping spree hasn't slowed either, resulting in the country amassing huge stockpiles of corn, rice, and wheat that many experts say is causing the prices of agricultural goods to skyrocket around the globe.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Beijing residents are flooding supermarkets amid fears they'll soon be subjected to a lengthy lockdown as a new coronavirus variant spreads through the city - but stockpiling food in China is not limited to just those worried residents in the nation's capital.
china, coronavirus variant, stockpiling, food, lockdown
1121
2022-42-26
Tuesday, 26 April 2022 06:42 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved