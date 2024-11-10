WATCH TV LIVE

China's Influence in Bangladesh Grows

The U.S. policy of supporting democracy faces challenges in Bangladesh, where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted and subsequently weakening India's influence and opening the door for greater Chinese involvement. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 12 November 2024 07:54 AM EST

The U.S. government's policy of supporting democracy at any cost has again encountered challenges in China.

This time, it pertains to Bangladesh, where longtime Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted in August following weeks of violent demonstrations. Her removal has weakened India's influence in the country, as Hasina had been a close and reliable ally of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

John Rossomando

Bio coming soon.

