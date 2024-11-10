China's Influence in Bangladesh Grows

The U.S. government's policy of supporting democracy at any cost has again encountered challenges in China.
This time, it pertains to Bangladesh, where longtime Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted in August following weeks of violent demonstrations. Her removal has weakened India's influence in the country, as Hasina had been a close and reliable ally of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin