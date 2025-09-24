Tags: | | | | |

China Progresses in Bid for AI and 6G Leadership (Dreamstime)

Global technological competition is entering a new phase. Artificial intelligence (AI) and sixth-generation (6G) communications are no longer abstract innovations in research papers; they are the pillars of the coming industrial transformation. Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports! By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive: special investigative reports

breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington

in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines

thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else! All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today! Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin © 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.



platinum

Global technological competition is entering a new phase.Artificial intelligence (AI) and sixth-generation (6G) communications are no longer abstract innovations in research papers; they are the pillars of the coming industrial transformation.

china, ai, g6, digital, power, balance

1126

Friday, 10 October 2025 07:49 AM

2025-49-10

Friday, 10 October 2025 07:49 AM