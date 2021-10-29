No Need to Vaccinate Healthy Kids, Experts Say

While some jurisdictions — such as the Los Angeles Unified School District — are beginning to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for children, several medical experts are sounding an alarm and say that there's no need to inoculate healthy kids.

"There are many things we can do to improve vaccine uptake and ease vaccine hesitancy, and I am a firm supporter of encouraging and persuading adults to be vaccinated, but forcing kids to get the two-dose vaccine regimen — and taking away school if they don't comply — is bad policy," says Dr. Vinay Prasad, an associate professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California, San Francisco.