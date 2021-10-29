×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Coronavirus | Vaccines | children | vaccines | covid

No Need to Vaccinate Healthy Kids, Experts Say

Simon Huizar, 13, receives a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA on May 14, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 29 October 2021 07:40 AM

While some jurisdictions — such as the Los Angeles Unified School District — are beginning to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for children, several medical experts are sounding an alarm and say that there's no need to inoculate healthy kids.

"There are many things we can do to improve vaccine uptake and ease vaccine hesitancy, and I am a firm supporter of encouraging and persuading adults to be vaccinated, but forcing kids to get the two-dose vaccine regimen — and taking away school if they don't comply — is bad policy," says Dr. Vinay Prasad, an associate professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California, San Francisco.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
While some jurisdictions - such as the Los Angeles Unified School District - are beginning to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for children, several medical experts are sounding an alarm and say that there's no need...
children, vaccines, covid
965
2021-40-29
Friday, 29 October 2021 07:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved