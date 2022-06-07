Chief Justice Roberts Sees Himself as More Gatekeeper Than Jurist

The leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion that appears to show the high court is set to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion has left some court watchers scratching their heads – not necessarily about the source of the leak, but rather its content.

In their few years together on the court, Chief Justice John Roberts has shown the ability to convince Justice Brett Kavanaugh to side with him on many decisions. But in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case, Kavanaugh voted with the majority to strike down Roe, while Roberts sided with the more liberal minority.