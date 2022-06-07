×
Tags: chief justice | john roberts | supreme court | roe v. wade | leak

Chief Justice Roberts Sees Himself as More Gatekeeper Than Jurist

Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts arrives in the chamber of the House of Representatives before the State of the Union address by President Joe Biden to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington on March 1. (Julia Nikhinson/AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 07 June 2022 06:46 AM

The leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion that appears to show the high court is set to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion has left some court watchers scratching their heads – not necessarily about the source of the leak, but rather its content.

In their few years together on the court, Chief Justice John Roberts has shown the ability to convince Justice Brett Kavanaugh to side with him on many decisions. But in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case, Kavanaugh voted with the majority to strike down Roe, while Roberts sided with the more liberal minority.

