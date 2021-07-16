×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: chicago | mental health professionals | pilot program | defund the police

Chicago Plan to Send Mental Health Professionals on 911 Calls Is a 'Smoke Screen'

(KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 16 July 2021 07:32 AM

Chicago plans to swap police officers for mental health professionals on some emergency calls under a new pilot program decried by experts and law enforcement officials who contend it’s an extension of the "defund the police" movement with potentially dangerous consequences for responding clinicians.

The controversial strategy comes as a violent crime surge continues to plague the city, with shootings up 11% this year during the same time frame in 2020. Many law enforcement experts say Chicago should be boosting the amount of money it injects into specialized training for police officers instead of diverting funds away from the police department.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Chicago plans to swap police officers for mental health professionals on some emergency calls under a new pilot program decried by experts and law enforcement officials who contend...
chicago, mental health professionals, pilot program, defund the police
1109
2021-32-16
Friday, 16 July 2021 07:32 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved