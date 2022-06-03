Constant Chicago Mass Shootings Ignored by Corporate Media

As tragic mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma, continue to dominate print, online, and television news coverage nationwide, the establishment media has largely ignored the devastating mass shootings that persist in the streets of Chicago.
More than 50 people were shot – nine fatally – during what was called the bloodiest Memorial Day weekend to hit the Windy City since 2016.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin