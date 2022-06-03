Constant Chicago Mass Shootings Ignored by Corporate Media

As tragic mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma, continue to dominate print, online, and television news coverage nationwide, the establishment media has largely ignored the devastating mass shootings that persist in the streets of Chicago.

More than 50 people were shot – nine fatally – during what was called the bloodiest Memorial Day weekend to hit the Windy City since 2016.