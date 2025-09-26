Kirk's Visit in Final Days Inspires South Korean Conservatives

Since the murder of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, many have spoken of his lasting legacy in moving U.S. politics toward Christian conservative principles.
Kirk's first visit to South Korea in his final days has given beleaguered believers there new hope that his legacy will extend to their troubled nation.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin