Kirk Victim of 'Assassination Culture' He Bemoaned

A sign is held with an image of Charlie Kirk during a vigil in London on Saturday. (Getty Images)

Friday, 19 September 2025 07:27 AM EDT

Charlie Kirk's X post in April about the rise of "assassination culture" on the left seems in hindsight a prophecy that was tragically fulfilled with his own murder.

The conservative activist referenced a report by the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) on "Assassination Culture" that found self-identified leftists offered some support for the murder of Elon Musk and President Donald Trump by 50% and 56%, respectively.

Friday, 19 September 2025 07:27 AM
