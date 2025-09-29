Charlie Kirk's Assassination and the Shadowy Rise of 'Trantifa'

The gunshot that echoed across the Utah Valley University campus on Sept. 10 didn't just end the life of Charlie Kirk, it cracked open a window into a simmering undercurrent of radical activism that some have long warned about while others never heard the term: "trantifa."

Kirk, the 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA, was known for his defense of Christian values, free speech, and traditional norms. When he was struck in the neck by a bullet, it was during a debate on transgender-related violence, a hallmark of trantifa.