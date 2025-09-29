WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: charlie kirk | assassination | trantifa | rise | activism | violence

Charlie Kirk's Assassination and the Shadowy Rise of 'Trantifa'

(Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 30 September 2025 07:48 AM EDT

The gunshot that echoed across the Utah Valley University campus on Sept. 10 didn't just end the life of Charlie Kirk, it cracked open a window into a simmering undercurrent of radical activism that some have long warned about while others never heard the term: "trantifa."

Kirk, the 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA, was known for his defense of Christian values, free speech, and traditional norms. When he was struck in the neck by a bullet, it was during a debate on transgender-related violence, a hallmark of trantifa.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The gunshot that echoed across the Utah Valley University campus on Sept. 10 didn't just end the life of Charlie Kirk, it cracked open a window into a simmering undercurrent of radical activism that some have long warned about while others never heard the term: "trantifa."
charlie kirk, assassination, trantifa, rise, activism, violence
1985
2025-48-30
Tuesday, 30 September 2025 07:48 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved