Inside the Leftist Push to Label Charlie Kirk's Assassin a Conservative Christian

A photo of Charlie Kirk is displayed at a vigil in Provo, Utah, on Friday. (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 17 September 2025 07:31 AM EDT

After the assassination last week of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, leftist commentators and legacy media outlets sought to frame the alleged shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, as a "white, Christian, conservative Republican," despite forensic evidence, online activity, and personal relationships pointing to his radicalization within leftist and Antifa circles.

This narrative, amplified in viral social media posts and headlines, appears designed to deflect blame from progressive extremism and reinforce long-standing claims from Democrat lawmakers and their allies in legacy media of right-wing violence, even as officials and investigators highlight Robinson's shift toward anti-conservative ideology.

Wednesday, 17 September 2025 07:31 AM
