Catholics Slam 'Shameful, Bigoted Attack' on Rosary

Catholic leaders are blasting a recent opinion piece that essentially casts the rosary as an "extremist symbol" akin to an AR-15 as not just an attack on a sacred symbol, but an attempt to redefine Church teachings entirely.

The Atlantic published an op-ed on Sunday claiming that Catholic traditionalists – which the piece nicknames "rad trad" Catholics – have taken the "spiritual notion" that the rosary is a weapon and turned it into "something dangerously literal." The allegation has enraged Catholics.