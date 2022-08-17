×
Tags: catholics | rosary | the atlantic | symbol | church | catholicvote

Catholics Slam 'Shameful, Bigoted Attack' on Rosary

A nun prays the rosary during the Pope's Rosary for peace in Ukraine and end to wars worldwide, at the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome on May 31. (Filippo Monteforte/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 17 August 2022 06:19 AM EDT

Catholic leaders are blasting a recent opinion piece that essentially casts the rosary as an "extremist symbol" akin to an AR-15 as not just an attack on a sacred symbol, but an attempt to redefine Church teachings entirely.

The Atlantic published an op-ed on Sunday claiming that Catholic traditionalists – which the piece nicknames "rad trad" Catholics – have taken the "spiritual notion" that the rosary is a weapon and turned it into "something dangerously literal." The allegation has enraged Catholics.

