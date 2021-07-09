Capitol Police Field Office Expansion Plan Is 'Nonsensical'

As the final pieces of temporary fencing erected at the Capitol complex begin coming down on Friday, members of the U.S. Capitol Police force are preparing to advance far afield from Washington, D.C. as part of an expanded – and controversial – new mission.

On Tuesday, six months after the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, Acting Chief of the U.S. Capitol Police Yogananda Pittman issued a statement announcing the agency’s plan to open two field offices – in California and Florida – "with additional regions in the near future" that will "investigate threats to Members of Congress."