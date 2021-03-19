Tags: Hollywood | cancel culture | left | alexi mccammond | dr seuss | washington football team

Cancel Culture Spirals Out of Control

Dr. Seuss childrens' books displayed at a library in Moscow, Pa., March 2, 2021. Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the business that preserves and protects the author's legacy said the shown titles, as well as “Scrambled Eggs Super!,” and “The Cat’s Quizzer,” will no longer be published because of racist and insensitive imagery. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP)

By    |   Friday, 19 March 2021 11:21 AM

When Alexi McCammond resigned as Teen Vogue's editor on Thursday – six days before she was set to start the job, and due to a handful of controversial, decade-old tweets – the 27-year-old ex-politics reporter wound up as the most recent casualty of "cancel culture."

The destructive trend doesn't discriminate with its victims, stalking everyone and everything from presidents to cartoon characters to iconic sports teams.

