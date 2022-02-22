Targeting of Canadian Trucker Protest Donors Could Be 'Scary' Preview for US

Many Republicans were in the strange position of agreeing with progressive “Squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., after the lawmaker condemned the “unconscionable” actions of corporate journalists digging into small-dollar donors to the Ottawa truckers protesting Canada’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.

“I fail to see why any journalist felt the need to report on a shop owner making such a insignificant donation rather than to get them harassed,” Omar tweeted. “It’s unconscionable and journalists need to do better.”