×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: canada | trucker protest | donors

Targeting of Canadian Trucker Protest Donors Could Be 'Scary' Preview for US

Demonstrators continue their protest in front of Parliament Hill as police deploy to remove them in Ottawa, Canada, on Feb. 19, 2022. ( ANDREJ IVANOV/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 22 February 2022 06:25 AM

Many Republicans were in the strange position of agreeing with progressive “Squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., after the lawmaker condemned the “unconscionable” actions of corporate journalists digging into small-dollar donors to the Ottawa truckers protesting Canada’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.

“I fail to see why any journalist felt the need to report on a shop owner making such a insignificant donation rather than to get them harassed,” Omar tweeted. “It’s unconscionable and journalists need to do better.”

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Many Republicans were in the strange position of agreeing with progressive "Squad" member Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., after the lawmaker condemned the "unconscionable" actions of corporate journalists digging into small-dollar donors to the Ottawa truckers protesting Canada's...
canada, trucker protest, donors
1050
2022-25-22
Tuesday, 22 February 2022 06:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved