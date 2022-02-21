×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Coronavirus | Vaccines | canada | justin trudeau | truckers | protest

Trudeau's 'Unprecedented' Trucker Crackdown Slammed by Former Lawmaker

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Dave Chan/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 21 February 2022 06:32 AM

A former lawmaker in Canada blasted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's seizure of sweeping new powers and the Ottawa cops' attempt to "strong-arm" truckers protesting the country's coronavirus vaccine mandate, saying those in power have gone "overboard" and created an "unprecedented moment" of crisis for the country.

Derek Sloan, a former conservative MP for Hastings-Lenox and Addington, issued his admonishment of the governments' protest crackdown even before the images this weekend that appeared to show police on horseback trampling protesters and cops beating truckers and demonstrators who've been in the streets of their country's capital for three weeks.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
A former lawmaker in Canada blasted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's seizure of sweeping new powers and the Ottawa cops' attempt to "strong-arm" truckers protesting the country's coronavirus vaccine mandate, saying those in power have gone "overboard" and created an...
canada, justin trudeau, truckers, protest
316
2022-32-21
Monday, 21 February 2022 06:32 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved