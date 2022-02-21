Trudeau's 'Unprecedented' Trucker Crackdown Slammed by Former Lawmaker

A former lawmaker in Canada blasted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's seizure of sweeping new powers and the Ottawa cops' attempt to "strong-arm" truckers protesting the country's coronavirus vaccine mandate, saying those in power have gone "overboard" and created an "unprecedented moment" of crisis for the country.

Derek Sloan, a former conservative MP for Hastings-Lenox and Addington, issued his admonishment of the governments' protest crackdown even before the images this weekend that appeared to show police on horseback trampling protesters and cops beating truckers and demonstrators who've been in the streets of their country's capital for three weeks.