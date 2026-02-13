Canada's Gun 'Buyback' Program Called a 'Mess'

The Liberal Party's effort to convince Canadians to sell their guns to the government is off to a lousy start and is only getting worse.

On the heels of its 2020 ban of 2,500 different firearms under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Liberal-controlled government recently wrapped up a pilot program for its so-called "buyback" effort, which resulted in just 16 individuals "selling" 25 guns to the government.