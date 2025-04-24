Canada's Voting System Has Its Issues, Too

It all seems so neat and orderly, at least on the surface.
When Canadians show up today to vote in their national election, most will have in hand a government-issued voter card they received in the mail. Although not an absolute requirement to vote, it's the ultimate in voter ID and everyone gets one.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin