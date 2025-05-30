Former Mayor Candidate Presses LA for Faster Wildfire Recovery Efforts

More than four months since the wildfires savaged the Los Angeles communities in and around Altadena, Malibu and Pacific Palisades, confusion still exists about the recovery progress and transparency about the efforts.

That's according to some residents and billionaire businessman and former mayoral candidate Rick Caruso who has called out the city's leaders for failed leadership and lack of transparency. Caruso, a real estate mogul and previous president of the Los Angeles Police Commission, owns Los Angeles' The Grove and Glendale's The Americana at Brand shopping center as well as Palisades Village.