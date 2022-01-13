California's Progressive Policies Sending Golden State Residents Packing

California’s ever-expanding series of pandemic lockdowns and mandates have prompted a growing number of Golden State residents to pack their bags and flee a government apparently stuck California dreamin’ for the freedom of states such as Texas and Florida that have worked to mitigate COVID-19 risks while keeping their societies — and economies — open.

Nearly two years into the pandemic, the Democrat-led state is still pushing supposed virus-related mandates and restrictions that include a statewide indoor mask mandate, and some counties are placing limitations on large gatherings.