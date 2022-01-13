×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: california | policies | residents

California's Progressive Policies Sending Golden State Residents Packing

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 13 January 2022 08:04 AM

California’s ever-expanding series of pandemic lockdowns and mandates have prompted a growing number of Golden State residents to pack their bags and flee a government apparently stuck California dreamin’ for the freedom of states such as Texas and Florida that have worked to mitigate COVID-19 risks while keeping their societies — and economies — open.

Nearly two years into the pandemic, the Democrat-led state is still pushing supposed virus-related mandates and restrictions that include a statewide indoor mask mandate, and some counties are placing limitations on large gatherings.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
California's ever-expanding series of pandemic lockdowns and mandates have prompted a growing number of Golden State residents to pack their bags and flee for the freedom of states such as Texas and Florida.
california, policies, residents
1050
2022-04-13
Thursday, 13 January 2022 08:04 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved