California Pastor to Flock: Flee State If Bill Passes

A popular California pastor encouraged congregants to leave the state if lawmakers pass a controversial bill that allows a broadly defined "adult caregiver" to take custody of a child without alerting parents.

Pastor Jack Hibbs of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills last week urged churchgoers to attend a rally at the capitol in Sacramento on Aug. 19 to oppose Assembly Bill 495. Opponents of the bill claim it would demolish parental rights and create legal loopholes and ambiguities, which could make child abduction easier through its broad definition of "adult caregiver."