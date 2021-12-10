California's Abortion Proposal 'Anything but a Sanctuary for Mothers'

Pro-life advocates say they're not surprised liberal states are already gearing up to welcome women seeking abortions by funding travel and medical expenses should Roe v. Wade be overturned.

California abortion clinics and pro-choice lawmakers on Wednesday unveiled a plan that would make the state a "sanctuary" for women in need of an abortion. Under the California Future of Abortion Council's plan, the state would consider funding travel expenses, lodging, and the actual procedure.