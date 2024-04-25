Outrage Over Caitlin Clark's WNBA Salary Overlooks Crucial Factors

After the announcement earlier this month that this year's No. 1 draft pick Caitlin Clark would make a future WNBA salary 30 times less than her NBA male counterparts, a firestorm over the disparity has made headlines.

The University of Iowa guard, 22, who broke the NCAA Division I women's career scoring record, signed a contract with the Indiana Fever earning her $338,056 over four years, according to the WNBA's collective bargaining agreement.