Conservative Groups Sue Colorado Over Pronoun Law, Citing Free Speech, Equal Protection

A coalition of conservative groups opposing a recently passed bill expanding Colorado's anti-discrimination laws sued Colorado officials earlier this week alleging it violates the First and 14th Amendments.
The lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court of Colorado claims that House Bill 25-1312 punishes those who refuse to speak using chosen names and pronouns and by doing so, suppresses traditional beliefs about sex and gender.
