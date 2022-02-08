Bush, Cheney Suddenly Heroes for 'Never Trumpers,' Democrats

There’s no clearer display of the axiom “the enemy of my enemy is my friend” than the sudden change of heart Democrats and members of the corporate media appear to have had in recent days to a pair of politicians previously derided from the streets to the big screen as liars and warmongers.

The media rehabilitation of former President George W. Bush and his vice president, Dick Cheney, has been swift, and almost entirely with the aim of thwarting another former president, Donald Trump.