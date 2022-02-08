×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bush | cheney | trump | democrats

Bush, Cheney Suddenly Heroes for 'Never Trumpers,' Democrats

Former Vice President Dick Cheney and former President George W. Bush meet in the President's Emergency Operations Center (PEOC) after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 in Washington, DC. (David Bohrer/U.S. National Archives via Getty Images)
 

By    |   Tuesday, 08 February 2022 06:28 AM

There’s no clearer display of the axiom “the enemy of my enemy is my friend” than the sudden change of heart Democrats and members of the corporate media appear to have had in recent days to a pair of politicians previously derided from the streets to the big screen as liars and warmongers.

The media rehabilitation of former President George W. Bush and his vice president, Dick Cheney, has been swift, and almost entirely with the aim of thwarting another former president, Donald Trump.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
There's no clearer display of the axiom "the enemy of my enemy is my friend" than the sudden change of heart Democrats and members of the corporate media appear to have had in recent days to a pair of politicians previously derided from the streets to the big screen as...
bush, cheney, trump, democrats
1208
2022-28-08
Tuesday, 08 February 2022 06:28 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved