Bulgaria's Path to the Euro: A Nation's Paradoxical Leap

Monday, 18 August 2025 07:06 AM EDT

In what will be a historic step and the culmination of a nearly two-decade journey, Bulgaria is scheduled to become the 21st member of the eurozone on Jan. 1, a move formally approved by the EU Council on July 8.

The move will symbolize the nation's full integration into the European core after its 2007 EU membership and the completion of its Schengen (free movement zone) accession.

