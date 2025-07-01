WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: budapest | hungary | pride parade | ban | viktor orban | eu

Pride Parade or Orbán Hate Fest? Budapest's Protest Shows EU's Agenda

Participants take selfies with a banner that shows Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban part in the Budapest Pride on June 28, in Budapest, Hungary. (Janos Kummer/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 02 July 2025 07:31 AM EDT

Budapest's streets erupted in rainbow colors this weekend as tens of thousands defied the Hungarian government's newly enacted ban on the annual Pride march.

The official framing of the event was that of "love," "equality," and "human rights." Beneath the surface, however, the demonstration revealed itself as something different: a political protest orchestrated and supported by the EU's left-liberal establishment, targeting Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and everything his government represents.

budapest, hungary, pride parade, ban, viktor orban, eu
Wednesday, 02 July 2025 07:31 AM
