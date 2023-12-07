Bud Light Tries to Revive 'Shattered' Brand After 'Woke' Turn

Even a new ad campaign featuring a pair of popular NFL Hall of Famers such as Peyton Manning and Emmitt Smith won't be enough for Bud Light to repair its reputation after the beer brand's ill-conceived "woke" marketing ploy earlier this year sent sales tumbling, marketing and branding experts predict.

Bud Light sales are still in free fall after beer drinkers began boycotting the brand due to a controversial campaign with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney.