Tags: bud light | sales | decline | nfl | ad | controversial | marketing

Bud Light Tries to Revive 'Shattered' Brand After 'Woke' Turn

Bud Light sales are still dropping because of a boycott triggered by a controversial campaign involving transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. (AP)

By    |   Thursday, 07 December 2023 07:19 AM EST

Even a new ad campaign featuring a pair of popular NFL Hall of Famers such as Peyton Manning and Emmitt Smith won't be enough for Bud Light to repair its reputation after the beer brand's ill-conceived "woke" marketing ploy earlier this year sent sales tumbling, marketing and branding experts predict.

Bud Light sales are still in free fall after beer drinkers began boycotting the brand due to a controversial campaign with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Marisa Herman | editorial.herman@newsmax.com

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


platinum
Even a new ad campaign featuring a pair of popular NFL Hall of Famers such as Peyton Manning and Emmitt Smith won't be enough for Bud Light to repair its reputation after the beer brand's ill-conceived "woke" marketing ploy earlier this year sent sales tumbling.
921
2023-19-07
Thursday, 07 December 2023 07:19 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
