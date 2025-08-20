Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó again sounded the alarm on what many in Central Europe increasingly perceive as an organized campaign of destabilization driven by Brussels against sovereign governments that refuse to fall in line with the liberal pro-war mainstream.

His remarks, delivered after consultations with his Slovak counterparts, come at a moment of heightened turbulence in the region. From overt interference in Slovak politics and continued pressure on Hungary, the picture is one of mounting external attempts to subvert the peace-oriented, patriotic governments of Viktor Orbán and Robert Fico.