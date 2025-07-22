WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: british government | report | warning | iran | subversion

British Report Warns of Iranian Subversion

(Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 01 August 2025 08:22 AM EDT

A new British parliamentary report warned that Iran uses spies and information warfare against Britain to shape popular perceptions.

Avril Haines, former director of national intelligence, said last year that Iran helped fund many of the pro-Hamas protests in the U.S., attesting to the fact this phenomenon is not isolated to the United Kingdom.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
A new British parliamentary report warned that Iran uses spies and information warfare against Britain to shape popular perceptions.
british government, report, warning, iran, subversion
1302
2025-22-01
Friday, 01 August 2025 08:22 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved