British Report Warns of Iranian Subversion

A new British parliamentary report warned that Iran uses spies and information warfare against Britain to shape popular perceptions.
Avril Haines, former director of national intelligence, said last year that Iran helped fund many of the pro-Hamas protests in the U.S., attesting to the fact this phenomenon is not isolated to the United Kingdom.
