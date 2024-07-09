WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: border | policies | gangs | crime | burglaries

Border Policies Fueling 'Burglary Tourism'

Odessa Police Department block of 22nd street after a standoff that resulted in the detainment of seven suspects in connection with a home burglary report in Odessa, Texas. (AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 09 July 2024 07:43 AM EDT

San Diego County is seeing it repeatedly. Last week three men, from Italy and Chile, were sentenced to four to six years for breaking into a home in Carlsbad, Calif., and stealing various items.

According to District Attorney Summer Stephan, the trio brings to almost a dozen people associated with one gang alone who have been convicted in what has been more than 100 home burglaries in her jurisdiction.

John Mills

Bio coming soon.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
According to District Attorney Summer Stephan, three men associated with one gang alone have been convicted in what has been more than 100 home burglaries in her jurisdiction.
border, policies, gangs, crime, burglaries
975
2024-43-09
Tuesday, 09 July 2024 07:43 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved