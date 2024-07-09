Border Policies Fueling 'Burglary Tourism'

San Diego County is seeing it repeatedly. Last week three men, from Italy and Chile, were sentenced to four to six years for breaking into a home in Carlsbad, Calif., and stealing various items.
According to District Attorney Summer Stephan, the trio brings to almost a dozen people associated with one gang alone who have been convicted in what has been more than 100 home burglaries in her jurisdiction.
