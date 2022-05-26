×
Maligned Border Patrol Praised for 'Pure Heroism' During Texas School Shooting

Law enforcement work on scene after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School where 21 people were killed, including 19 children, in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. (Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 26 May 2022 06:37 AM

Despite a fraught couple of years during which they've been underfunded, overrun, and even falsely accused from the White House podium of a racially charged whipping incident, border patrol agents were hailed as heroes on Wednesday after an elite tactical unit was revealed to be responsible for killing the gunman and ending the massacre inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Multiple border patrol agents reportedly rushed inside the school to stop 18-year-old shooter Salvador Ramos, who killed 19 children and two teachers and wounded several others on Tuesday. One highly trained Border Patrol Tactical Unit agent has been credited with killing Ramos amid a firefight inside the school building.

