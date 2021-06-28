×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Presidential History | Books | Platinum | American History

Newsmax's Top 25 Books on American History

(Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 28 June 2021 02:00 PM

Writing and reading history is one of the greatest pleasures of life. Writing about Ronald Reagan and WWII has been singularly pleasurable for me.

What was it the philosopher Erasmus said, “When I have a little money, I buy food and clothes. But anything I have left over, I buy books?”

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
"When I have a little money, I buy food and clothes. But anything I have left over, I buy books."
Books, Platinum, American History
1679
2021-00-28
Monday, 28 June 2021 02:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved