7 Things the '1619 Project' Authors Say Are Racist

The writers behind The New York Times Magazine's "The 1619 Project" sought to reframe the history of America, starting with the nation's very founding – but in the years since they've also tried to recast everything from dessert to traffic jams through a racial lens.
The contributing authors, led by project creator Nikole Hannah-Jones, have rarely shied away from connecting nearly any aspect of everyday life to slavery or racial injustice.
