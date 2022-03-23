×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Russia | Ukraine | book | 1619 project | racism | nikole hannah-jones | new york times

7 Things the '1619 Project' Authors Say Are Racist

The book by journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, "The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story" is displayed at a New York City bookstore in New York City, on Nov. 17, 2021. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 23 March 2022 06:32 AM

The writers behind The New York Times Magazine's "The 1619 Project" sought to reframe the history of America, starting with the nation's very founding – but in the years since they've also tried to recast everything from dessert to traffic jams through a racial lens.

The contributing authors, led by project creator Nikole Hannah-Jones, have rarely shied away from connecting nearly any aspect of everyday life to slavery or racial injustice.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The writers behind The New York Times Magazine's "The 1619 Project" sought to reframe the history of America, starting with the nation's very founding - but in the years since they've also tried to recast everything from dessert to traffic jams through a racial lens.
book, 1619 project, racism, nikole hannah-jones, new york times
1002
2022-32-23
Wednesday, 23 March 2022 06:32 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved