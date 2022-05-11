Black Lives Matter, ANTIFA-Linked Groups Involved in Anti-Musk Letter

Several of the activist organizations that signed a letter attacking billionaire Elon Musk in the aftermath of his purchase of Twitter have close ties to Antifa and extreme Marxist factions of the Black Lives Matter movement, social media posts and IRS tax documents show.
Some of those groups also have ties to Kremlin intelligence networks.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin