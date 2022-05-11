×
Black Lives Matter, ANTIFA-Linked Groups Involved in Anti-Musk Letter

People hold Antifa flags at Trump Tower to counter protest the "White Lives Matter" march and rally in New York City on April 11, 2021. (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 11 May 2022 07:37 AM

Several of the activist organizations that signed a letter attacking billionaire Elon Musk in the aftermath of his purchase of Twitter have close ties to Antifa and extreme Marxist factions of the Black Lives Matter movement, social media posts and IRS tax documents show.

Some of those groups also have ties to Kremlin intelligence networks.

Wednesday, 11 May 2022 07:37 AM
