Tags: | | |

State Department Under Blinken: 'Inept, Incompetent, and Incoherent' U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about Afghanistan during a media briefing at the State Department in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 25. (Alex Brandon/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Capitol Hill testimony of Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday was bookended by Republican calls for his resignation over the botched U.S. exit from Afghanistan that precipitated the hearing. And that was only Day 1. Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports! By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive: special investigative reports

breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington

in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines

thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else! All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today! Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin © 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.



platinum

The Capitol Hill testimony of Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday was bookended by Republican calls for his resignation over the botched U.S. exit from Afghanistan that precipitated the hearing. And that was only Day 1. Blinken on Tuesday will be in the hot seat,...

blinken, state department, resignnation

1181

Tuesday, 14 September 2021 07:37 AM

2021-37-14

Tuesday, 14 September 2021 07:37 AM