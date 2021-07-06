×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: black | conservatives

Black Conservatives Pay a Big Price

Attendees listen as then-President Donald Trump addresses young black conservative leaders from across the country as part of the 2018 Young Black Leadership Summit in the East Room of the White House on Oct. 26, 2018, in Washington, DC. (Chris Kleponis/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 06 July 2021 09:37 AM

Black conservatives say they're finding themselves walking away from friendships and disengaging from political conversations around the dinner table as liberal family members and friends confront them about Democrat-pushed narratives insisting America is inherently racist.

And while many prominent Black conservatives say they aren't afraid to debate a controversial topic they feel they can topple with simple facts, they agree the current political environment often places them in a precarious situation.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Black conservatives say they're finding themselves walking away from friendships and disengaging from political conversations around the dinner table as liberal family members and friends confront them...
black, conservatives
1368
2021-37-06
Tuesday, 06 July 2021 09:37 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved