×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: bitcoin | cryptocurrencies | terrorist groups

Tackling the Terror Groups That Love Bitcoin

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 28 June 2021 07:37 AM

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are either a fad or the future of commercial transactions, depending on who you ask. Regardless, some believe that leading terrorist groups are already employing the digital money to keep their funding flow under the radar.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are either a fad or the future of commercial transactions, depending on who you ask. Regardless, some believe that leading terrorist groups are already employing the digital money to keep their funding flow under the radar. Financial...
bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, terrorist groups
922
2021-37-28
Monday, 28 June 2021 07:37 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved