Bipartisanship: Outdated Ideal or Key to Presidential Success?

Bipartisanship, the ability of a U.S. president to foster cooperation between opposing political parties, has long been cited as a hallmark of effective governance. Political analysts, historians, and elected officials often point to cross-party collaboration as a measure of a president's ability to navigate a divided government, pass significant legislation, and address national challenges.
The Democrat and Republican parties are now demonstrating considerable political divergence. They maintain fundamentally opposing perspectives on governance, policy development, and legislative processes, clearly impacting a president's ability to achieve success.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Jim Thomas ✉
Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.