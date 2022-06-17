×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: billionaires | conservatives | midterm elections | control | house | senate

Top 10 Billionaires Funding Conservative Cause

Christine Schwarzman and Stephen Allen Schwarzman attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Sept. 13, 2021. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 17 June 2022 06:25 AM

With conservatives hoping to regain control of the House and Senate in the upcoming 2022 midterm elections, wealthy GOP supporters are filling the party's coffers in a bid to help oust Democrats.

Exactly who is giving how much and to whom won't be known until federal election documents are filed, but here are 10 right-leaning American billionaires who've generously given to Republican candidates and causes over the years and are likely to continue doing so in the cycle ahead:

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
With conservatives hoping to regain control of the House and Senate in the upcoming 2022 midterm elections, wealthy GOP supporters are filling the party's coffers in a bid to help oust Democrats.
billionaires, conservatives, midterm elections, control, house, senate
599
2022-25-17
Friday, 17 June 2022 06:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved