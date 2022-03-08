Clinton Global Initiative Restart May Show 2024 Election Plans

Former President Bill Clinton’s surprise announcement of the Clinton Global Initiative’s resurrection this fall could have less to do with a desire to address the “steep” challenges facing the world and more to do with Hillary Clinton’s prospects for another run at the White House, political watchers say.
The Clintons announced in 2016 they would wind down CGI, known for its annual gathering of influential leaders and celebrities, with Hillary Clinton campaigning for the presidency.
