Bill Barr: US, China 'Conflict' Nearing Amid Economic Battle

China is intent on supplanting the United States as the world's chief economy by 2050 and Beijing's stubborn resolve to achieve that end could ultimately lead to a military clash between the superpowers, former Attorney General William Barr said.

Barr, speaking Friday at the Grand Strategy Summit held by the Richard Nixon Foundation in Washington, D.C., said that if America has any hope of maintaining its status, it must protect U.S. industries from China's predatory and unfair tactics, including restrictions on doing business in President Xi Jinping's China.