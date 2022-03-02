Big Tech Allows Russia-Ukraine Misinformation to Go Viral

Big Tech has emerged as a key player for Ukraine in the country's bid to repel Russia's invasion, as social media feeds throughout the world are flooded with dramatic images of bombed-out buildings, heroic troops, and resilient civilians.

But Big Tech companies aren't just promoting news and images that are sympathetic to Ukraine's plight. The organizations also have pushed to restrict pro-Russia news sites and censor what they consider blatant misinformation about Russian President Vladimir Putin's attack.