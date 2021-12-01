×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | Coronavirus | biden | trump | covid | travel ban

Biden 'Treated Fairly' After Trump Slammed for Coronavirus Travel Ban

President Joe Biden speaks at Dakota County Technical College, in Rosemount, Minn., on  Nov. 30. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

By    |   Wednesday, 01 December 2021 07:11 AM

When then-President Donald Trump announced he was implementing a travel ban from China in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic to combat the spread of the virus, he was called xenophobic and racist by then-candidate Joe Biden – words that Biden, now the president, certainly isn’t using as he imposes his own travel ban to stave-off the spread of the newly emerging omicron variant.

While “racist Trump” immediately began trending on Twitter after the ban was put in place on Jan. 31, 2020, Biden is enjoying far more support on social media and in the corporate media after he announced that, starting Monday, travel would be restricted from several African countries including South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
When then-President Donald Trump announced he was implementing a travel ban from China in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic to combat the spread of the virus, he was called xenophobic and racist by then-candidate Joe Biden - words that Biden, now the president,...
biden, trump, covid, travel ban
647
2021-11-01
Wednesday, 01 December 2021 07:11 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved