Biden 'Treated Fairly' After Trump Slammed for Coronavirus Travel Ban

When then-President Donald Trump announced he was implementing a travel ban from China in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic to combat the spread of the virus, he was called xenophobic and racist by then-candidate Joe Biden – words that Biden, now the president, certainly isn’t using as he imposes his own travel ban to stave-off the spread of the newly emerging omicron variant.

While “racist Trump” immediately began trending on Twitter after the ban was put in place on Jan. 31, 2020, Biden is enjoying far more support on social media and in the corporate media after he announced that, starting Monday, travel would be restricted from several African countries including South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi.