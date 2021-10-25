×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | China | Joe Biden | biden | taiwan | china

Biden vs. His White House on Taiwan

President Joe Biden speaks at an event in Scranton on Oct. 20, 2021, in Scranton, Pa. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 25 October 2021 07:02 AM

For the second time in two months the White House had to walk back President Joe Biden’s vows to stand with Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack on the island nation.

His latest comes just days after news broke that China may have tested an advanced hypersonic weapon.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
For the second time in two months the White House had to walk back President Joe Biden's vows to stand with Taiwan...
biden, taiwan, china
617
2021-02-25
Monday, 25 October 2021 07:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved