Biden vs. His White House on Taiwan

For the second time in two months the White House had to walk back President Joe Biden’s vows to stand with Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack on the island nation.
His latest comes just days after news broke that China may have tested an advanced hypersonic weapon.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin