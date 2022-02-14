7 Judges Who May Be Biden's Supreme Court Pick

Of all the decisions facing President Joe Biden during his second year in office — including what to do about a potential conflict in Ukraine, continued inflation, and a stalled congressional agenda — the most consequential choice may be who he nominates to the Supreme Court.

With Justice Stephen Breyer announcing his intent to retire, Biden has a chance to at least maintain the current conservative-liberal balance of the court for years to come. During his campaign for president, Biden said he intended to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court, and all indications are that he plans to follow through on that vow.