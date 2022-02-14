×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | biden | supreme court | judges

7 Judges Who May Be Biden's Supreme Court Pick

The U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 8, 2022. (MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 14 February 2022 06:33 AM

Of all the decisions facing President Joe Biden during his second year in office — including what to do about a potential conflict in Ukraine, continued inflation, and a stalled congressional agenda — the most consequential choice may be who he nominates to the Supreme Court.

With Justice Stephen Breyer announcing his intent to retire, Biden has a chance to at least maintain the current conservative-liberal balance of the court for years to come. During his campaign for president, Biden said he intended to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court, and all indications are that he plans to follow through on that vow.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Of all the decisions facing President Joe Biden during his second year in office - including what to do about a potential conflict in Ukraine, continued inflation, and a stalled congressional agenda - the most consequential choice may be who he nominates to the Supreme...
biden, supreme court, judges
660
2022-33-14
Monday, 14 February 2022 06:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved