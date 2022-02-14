7 Judges Who May Be Biden's Supreme Court Pick

Of all the decisions facing President Joe Biden during his second year in office — including what to do about a potential conflict in Ukraine, continued inflation, and a stalled congressional agenda — the most consequential choice may be who he nominates to the Supreme Court.
With Justice Stephen Breyer announcing his intent to retire, Biden has a chance to at least maintain the current conservative-liberal balance of the court for years to come. During his campaign for president, Biden said he intended to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court, and all indications are that he plans to follow through on that vow.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin