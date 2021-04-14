Biden's 'One-Sided' Supreme Court Commission Could Signal Change

President Joe Biden, then the Democratic Party’s nominee, told reporters in early October that voters would "know my opinion on court-packing when the election is over" – but as Biden nears his first 100 days in the Oval Office, it's still not clear where he stands on seating additional Supreme Court justices.

Biden on Friday used an executive order to form the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States, fulfilling a pledge he made in the waning days of the campaign as activists on both sides pressed Biden for some high court clarity after the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the third justice nominated and confirmed during former President Donald Trump’s tenure.