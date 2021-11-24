Biden Tapping Into Emergency Oil Reserves Puts 'Band-Aid' on 'Real Big Cut'

President Joe Biden’s plan to release 50 million barrels of oil from the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to give Americans a break at the gas pump is being slammed by critics who argue the decision is merely a temporary fix to a problem the president created.

The cost of gas has drastically increased since Biden took office. Oil experts argue that Biden’s decisions to move away from “energy dominance” policies enacted by former President Donald Trump by stopping pipeline projects, waging a war against fracking, and relying on OPEC to supply the nation’s gas have caused prices at the pump to soar.