Biden's Saudi Arabia Oil Request Is Impeachable: Experts

If Republicans win back control of the House in the November midterm elections, legal experts say they'll have a clear precedent and a simple road map to follow if they decide to impeach President Joe Biden for his purported request that Saudi Arabia delay a decision on cutting oil production until after Americans voted in 2022 – and Democrats will only have themselves to blame.

That's because any proceedings involving Biden's interactions with the Saudis will likely mirror the 2019 impeachment of former President Donald Trump. Experts told Newsmax that there are obvious similarities between Biden's alleged conversation with Riyadh – the de-facto leader of oil producer group OPEC – and Trump's discussions with Ukraine, which resulted in his first impeachment (and first acquittal).