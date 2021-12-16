Biden 'Out of His Depth' on Global Stage While Putin, US Adversaries 'Push the Envelope'

As troops mass, politicians warn of a potential “really bloody massacre,” and most world powers appear resigned to an invasion of some sort, experts say Russian President Vladimir Putin has been emboldened in his latest play to annex part of Ukraine by a Biden administration that’s proved feckless for its friends and toothless to its foes.

Luke Coffey, the director of the Douglas and Sarah Allison Center for Foreign Policy, and Nile Gardiner, Ph.D., the director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom and a Bernard and Barbara Lomas Fellow, spoke Monday at a Heritage Foundation event and examined how U.S. policy during the first 11 months of President Joe Biden’s term set the stage for the current crisis between Russia and Ukraine.